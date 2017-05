MOSCOW Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Friday there was a "very good" chance that Iran and six world powers would work out a final agreement on Tehran's nuclear programme due by the end of June, Russia's RIA news agency reported.

An initial agreement was reached on Thursday after marathon talks in Switzerland and experts are now working on technical details to turn the framework deal into a final one.

(Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska, Editing by Timothy Heritage)