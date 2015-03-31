MOSCOW, April 1 Russian Foreign Minister Sergei
Lavrov said Iran and world powers reached a general agreement
over all key aspects of a future deal to settle a dispute around
Tehran's nuclear programme, TASS news agency quoted him as
saying in Lausanne.
"One can say with enough confidence that (foreign) ministers
have reached a general agreement on all key aspects of a final
settlement to this issue," he said. "It will be put down in
writing over the next few hours, maybe during the day."
He said the possible agreement included the International
Atomic Energy Agency's control over Tehran's nuclear programme
as well as steps to lift sanctions. He added experts would work
out technical detail by end-June.
(Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)