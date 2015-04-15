(Adds further comments)
MOSCOW, April 15 Russian and Iranian companies
are discussing terms for a barter deal which will not include
oil deliveries, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on
Wednesday, trying to end confusion over the status of a
long-heralded agreement.
Russian officials said on Monday Russia was sending grain,
equipment and construction materials to Iran in an oil-for-goods
exchange, the first step in securing a foothold in a new market
since the West imposed sanctions on Russia over Ukraine.
But the announcement caused confusion in the oil and grain
markets, with traders saying no oil deliveries and no grain
supplies had been registered.
Some suggested it was little more than political posturing
to try to cement ties with Iran after an interim deal was
reached this month on curbing the Islamic republic's nuclear
programme in exchange for removing sanctions.
Politically sensitive talks are now in their final stages on
a deal to end a decades-old dispute on the nuclear programme
between Iran and six world powers - the United States, Britain,
France, Russia, China and Germany. The West suspects the
programme has military aims while Tehran says it is peaceful.
Novak told reporters the deal did not envisage any oil
supplies to Russia, or Russia shipping cargoes on to other
markets.
"There are negotiations between companies, they are working
on the terms. We do not foresee oil deliveries," he said.
"We are not discussing the delivery of Iranian oil (to
global markets) ... They can freely supply the market themselves
it they lift sanctions."
Russia has been quick to show its enthusiasm for renewed
ties with the Islamic republic. President Vladimir Putin also
said Russia was ready to supply an advanced S-300 anti-missile
system to Tehran, prompting alarm in Washington.
(Reporting by Denis Pinchuk and Olesya Astakhova, writing by
Elizabeth Piper, editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)