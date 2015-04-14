LUEBECK, Germany, April 14 German Foreign
Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier spoke out on Tuesday against
Russia's decision to prepare to deliver missile systems to Iran
ahead of a meeting of G7 foreign ministers in the northern
German city of Luebeck.
"We're in the middle of a process," Steinmeier told
reporters. "It is also too early to talk about rewards at this
stage."
The Kremlin confirmed on Tuesday that an oil-for-goods
barter deal between Russia and Iran was being implemented and
officials said the road was clear for Moscow to supply an
advanced S-300 anti-missile system to Tehran.
The latest statements from Moscow coincide with politically
sensitive negotiations on a final accord between Iran and the
United States, Britain, France, Russia, China and Germany on
Tehran's disputed nuclear programme.
Russia has moved quickly to cement ties with Iran after an
interim deal was reached this month on curbing the Islamic
republic's nuclear programme in exchange for removing economic
sanctions. Talks will resume on April 21 with the aim of
reaching a final accord by the end of June.
President Vladimir Putin lifted a self-imposed ban on
delivering the air defence system to Iran on Monday, a move to
secure a foothold for Russian companies in a much-needed new
market after the West imposed sanctions on Russia over Ukraine.
(Reporting by Michelle Martin in Luebeck; writing by Erik
Kirschbaum in Berlin)