* Germany hosts G7 foreign ministers meeting
* 3,500 police protect ministers from demonstrations
* Russia not invited to meeting in Luebeck
(Adds Italian foreign minister commenting on Iran)
By Michelle Martin
LUEBECK, Germany, April 15 German Foreign
Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier spoke out on Tuesday against
Russia's decision to prepare to deliver missile systems to Iran,
and his Italian counterpart suggested it was too soon to
reestablish economic ties with Iran.
The foreign ministers were speaking in the northern German
city of Luebeck. About 3,500 police, many clad in riot gear and
equipped with water canons, were on the streets to protect a
meeting of Group of 7 foreign ministers amid fears of another
anti-capitalist rally like the violence that broke out in
Frankfurt last month in front of the European Central Bank's
headquarters.
"We're in the middle of a process," Steinmeier told
reporters, referring to Iran. "I've told some U.S. senators that
they should not now try to unnecessarily impede further
negotiations. But I'll also say that it is also too early to
talk about rewards at this stage."
The Kremlin confirmed on Tuesday that an oil-for-goods
barter deal between Russia and Iran was being implemented, and
officials said the road was clear for Moscow to supply an
advanced S-300 anti-missile system to Tehran.
The latest statements from Moscow coincide with politically
sensitive negotiations on a final accord between Iran and the
United States, Britain, France, Russia, China and Germany on
Tehran's disputed nuclear programme.
Italian Foreign Minister Paolo Gentiloni said it was normal
that countries would race to reestablish ties with Tehran once
sanctions against Iran started to be cancelled, but warned:
"First, however, a goal must be reached. It probably doesn't
help to get ahead of things," Italian news wire askanews
reported.
Gentiloni added that Italy would be among the first
countries to reopen economic links with Tehran once a final
accord was reached and sanctions were gradually lifted.
Steinmeier said the preliminary deal agreed by Iran and six
world powers was a "good basis" on which to try and draw up a
final deal by June 30.
"Then we'll be able to say how the relationships not only
between those involved in negotiations but also the economic
relationships between Iran and Europe can develop further."
Russia moved quickly to cement ties with Iran after an
interim deal was reached on curbing the Islamic republic's
nuclear programme in exchange for removing economic sanctions.
President Vladimir Putin lifted a self-imposed ban on delivering
the air defence system to Iran.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov was not invited to
the foreign ministers' meeting in Luebeck.
Speaking at an event with German students, Steinmeier said
many international conflicts could not be solved without Russian
involvement, so he did not want Russia to be excluded. But
Moscow needed to move toward solving the Ukraine crisis before
it could be included in such meetings again, he said.
"I have no interest in Russia being permanently isolated --
we know from history that someone who is isolated can develop
more dangerously than someone who is not," he said.
German authorities were eager to prevent a repeat of the
anti-capitalism violence that marred the opening of the new ECB
headquarters on March 18, in which 94 police officers were
injured and seven police cars set on fire.
Police said around 1,800 protesters from the group "Stop G7"
were in Luebeck. Some shops closed in the afternoon.
"Fight war. Smash capitalism," read one banner.
Nerves in Germany are running high before the G7 summit at
an isolated castle in the Bavarian Alps on June 7-8.
(Reporting by Michelle Martin in Luebeck; additional reporting
by Steve Scherer in Rome; Editing by Erik Kirschbaum, Larry King
and Leslie Adler)