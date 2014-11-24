UPDATE 4-Oil hits 11-day low on expected surge in U.S. shale output
* U.S. shale production set to rise to 5.19 mln bpd in May - EIA
MOSCOW Nov 24 Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani discussed Iran's nuclear programme on the phone on Monday, with the Kremlin saying "substantial progress" was made at talks in Vienna.
The Kremlin said the importance of further "constructive cooperation" with the aim of reaching a final agreement on Iran's nuclear programme was underlined during the talks.
Iran and six world powers failed on Monday for a second time this year to resolve their 12-year dispute over Tehran's nuclear ambitions and gave themselves seven more months to overcome the deadlock that has prevented an historic deal.
QUBA, Azerbaijan, April 18 Falling oil prices sparked rare demonstrations over the rising cost of food in Azerbaijan last year, but a police crackdown and the deployment of a Soviet-style civilian militia have snuffed out the protest movement.