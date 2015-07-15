MOSCOW, July 15 Russian President Vladimir Putin
and U.S. President Barack Obama discussed by telephone on
Wednesday the nuclear deal between Iran and six world powers and
agreed it was in the interests of the world as a whole, the
Kremlin said.
The Kremlin said the telephone conversation took place on
the initiative of the United States and that the two sides
stressed the role of Russian-U.S. dialogue in ensuring world
security and stability.
The nuclear deal signed earlier this week in Vienna would
help foster nuclear non-proliferation and ease tensions in the
Middle East, the Kremlin said in a statement.
Russia and the United States expressed a joint willingness
to work together to ensure the Vienna agreements on Iran's
disputed nuclear programme would be upheld, the statement added.
