WASHINGTON, April 13 U.S. Secretary of State
John Kerry raised concerns with his Russian counterpart over
Russia's decision to lift a ban on missile deliveries to Iran,
the White House said on Monday.
White House spokesman Josh Earnest did not provide details
of Kerry's exchange with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.
"It was an opportunity for Secretary Kerry to raise our
concerns," Earnest said.
Russia cleared the way on Monday for missile system
deliveries to Iran and started an oil-for-goods swap, signaling
that Moscow may have a head start in the race to benefit from an
eventual lifting of sanctions on Tehran.
The moves come after world powers, including Russia, reached
an interim deal with Iran this month on curbing its nuclear
program.
Pentagon spokesman Colonel Steve Warren said the United
States was raising its concern over Russia's sale of missiles
"through all appropriate diplomatic channels."
Russia's decision to start an oil-for-goods swap could also
raise sanctions concerns, Earnest said.
Earnest said the oil-for-goods proposal could conflict with
the sanctions regime imposed on Iran by the United States and
other Western nations.
The missile system plan raises different concerns, he said.
