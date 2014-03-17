DUBAI, March 17 Pumps at Iran's planned Arak
reactor, seen by the West as a potential source of plutonium for
nuclear bombs, were tampered with in a failed attempt to
sabotage the country's nuclear programme, a senior official said
on Monday.
Asghar Zarean, deputy chief for nuclear protection and
security at the Atomic Energy Organisation of Iran, said the
incident was one of several such attacks foiled over the past
few months, the official IRNA news agency reported.
He did not name the targets of the other alleged attacks or
who might have been behind them, according to IRNA.
Iran has in the past often accused its Western and Israeli
foes of seeking to sabotage its nuclear programme, which Tehran
says is peaceful but the United States and its allies fear may
be aimed at developing a nuclear weapons capability. It has also
accused its enemies of assassinating Iranian nuclear scientists.
But this was believed to be the first time Iran has made
sabotage suspicions public since a major thaw in ties with the
West after a relative moderate, Hassan Rouhani, was elected
president last June on a platform to ease Tehran's isolation.
"Intelligence inspections of the nuclear facilities
indicated that some pumps ... of Arak's IR-40 project had been
mechanically manipulated in an effort to disrupt the routine
work of the power plant," Zarean said.
He gave no further details. A report by the U.N. nuclear
watchdog in November last year said a number of major components
had yet to be installed at the plant, including reactor cooling
pumps. It was not immediately clear whether Zarean was referring
to another type of pumps.
ARAK DISPUTED AT TALKS
The fate of Arak was a big sticking point in talks between
Iran and six world powers last year that led to a landmark
interim agreement to curb Iran's nuclear programme in exchange
for some easing of sanctions.
Under the accord that took effect on Jan. 20, Iran pledged
to not install any additional reactor components or produce fuel
for the plant during the six-month duration of the deal.
The powers - the United States, France, Germany, Britain,
China and Russia - and Iran are to meet again in Vienna on
Tuesday to try to build on the interim accord and reach a final
settlement by late July of the decade-old dispute over the
Islamic Republic's atomic activities.
Zarean first announced the foiling of the Arak incident on
Saturday when he unveiled a new lab to combat cyber attacks, but
without giving any details at the time. The lab was launched to
identify, prevent and fight threats including modern software
viruses, he said in a statement over the weekend.
Iran's nuclear facilities have previously been subject to an
attack by a computer virus known as Stuxnet, which is widely
believed to have been developed by the United States and Israel,
though no government has taken responsibility for it.
The virus was discovered in 2010 after it was used to impair
a uranium enrichment facility at Iran's Natanz facility. It was
the first publicly known example of a virus being used to attack
industrial machinery.
Iran has long denied accusations from Israel and Western
powers that it has sought to develop the means to produce atomic
weapons under cover of a civilian nuclear energy programme.
