(Adds details, context)
PRETORIA, July 15 South Africa is looking
forward to resuming trade with Iran, including oil imports, once
sanctions are lifted following a nuclear deal between Tehran and
six majors powers, the foreign minister said on Wednesday.
Iran was once the biggest oil supplier to South Africa -
which is Africa's second-biggest crude consumer, importing
around 380,000 barrels per day (bpd) in total.
"Of course if sanctions are lifted that's a win-win
situation and South Africa will also benefit from that," Foreign
Minister Maite Nkoana-Mashabane said in response to a question
about resuming oil imports from Iran.
Nkoana-Mashabane said South Africa had never agreed with
sanctions against Iran and that its oil refiners had suffered
from a ban on crude exports from the Middle Eastern country.
South Africa bought around 68,000 bpd from Iran in May 2012,
a month before it halted crude purchases as Western countries
pressured Tehran over its nuclear programme. That was well down
from peak purchases in 2011.
Iran and six major world powers reached a nuclear deal on
Tuesday, capping more than a decade of negotiations with an
agreement that could transform the Middle East.
(Reporting by Tendai Dube and Joe Brock; Editing by Pravin
Char)