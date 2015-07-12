Hamas elects Haniyeh as new political chief - spokesman
GAZA The Palestinian movement Hamas elected Ismail Haniyeh to lead its political office on Saturday, Hamas spokesman Fawzi Barhoum told Reuters in Gaza.
VIENNA The technical aspects of a possible nuclear agreement between Iran and six world powers are nearly complete, the head of the Tehran's nuclear chief Ali Akbar Salehi said on Sunday.
"Technical discussions are almost over and the text regarding the technical issues with their annexes is almost finished," he was quoted as saying by Iran's students news agency ISNA.
Diplomats close to the nuclear negotiations in the Austrian capital say that the most difficult remaining issues in the talks are political, not technical.
(Reporting by Parisa Hafezi, writing by Louis Charbonneau)
HULAYLA, Iraq Iraqi forces pushed further into Mosul from the north on the second day of a new push to speed up the nearly seven-month attempt to dislodge Islamic State, commanders said on Friday.