DUBAI, June 13 Iran's foreign minister, Ali
Akbar Salehi, said on Wednesday he was confident nuclear
negotiations between Iran and world powers were on the right
track and he was optimistic about the final outcome.
"This is a complex issue and we need to be patient but we're
on the right track," he said during a televised news conference
in Tehran with Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov.
"Sometimes the process slows down and sometimes it
accelerates but overall I'm optimistic about the final outcome,"
he said.
Next week Moscow will host nuclear negotiations which are
aimed at resolving Western concerns that Iran is trying to
develop nuclear weapons. Tehran denies this.
