VIENNA Feb 27 Iran's foreign minister said on
Wednesday he was optimistic an agreement could be reached with
six world powers on the country's disputed nuclear programme.
"Very confident," Ali Akbar Salehi told Reuters when asked
on the sidelines of a U.N. conference in Vienna how confident he
was of a positive outcome.
The powers - France, Germany, the United States, China,
Russia and Britain - earlier ended two days of talks with Iran
without a breakthrough, but agreed to meet in Istanbul next
month and resume negotiations in Kazakhstan on April 5.
