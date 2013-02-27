VIENNA Feb 27 Iran's foreign minister said on Wednesday he was optimistic an agreement could be reached with six world powers on the country's disputed nuclear programme.

"Very confident," Ali Akbar Salehi told Reuters when asked on the sidelines of a U.N. conference in Vienna how confident he was of a positive outcome.

The powers - France, Germany, the United States, China, Russia and Britain - earlier ended two days of talks with Iran without a breakthrough, but agreed to meet in Istanbul next month and resume negotiations in Kazakhstan on April 5.

