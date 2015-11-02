DUBAI Nov 2 Iran has begun preliminary implementation of the nuclear deal struck with six world powers in July, Tehran's nuclear chief was quoted as saying on Monday by Japan's Kyodo news agency.

"We have started the preliminary work", Iran's Atomic Energy Organization chief Ali Akbar Salehi was quoted as saying by Kyodo, adding that the measures include reducing the number of active centrifuges.

Salehi arrived in Tokyo on Sunday to hold talks with Japanese officials on nuclear safety measures. (Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin; Editing by Sam Wilkin and Toby Chopra)