REFILE-UPDATE 3-Iran coal mine explosion kills 35 -state media
ANKARA, May 3 An explosion in a coal mine in northern Iran on Wednesday killed at least 35 workers and injured scores, state media reported.
DUBAI Nov 2 Iran has begun preliminary implementation of the nuclear deal struck with six world powers in July, Tehran's nuclear chief was quoted as saying on Monday by Japan's Kyodo news agency.
"We have started the preliminary work", Iran's Atomic Energy Organization chief Ali Akbar Salehi was quoted as saying by Kyodo, adding that the measures include reducing the number of active centrifuges.
Salehi arrived in Tokyo on Sunday to hold talks with Japanese officials on nuclear safety measures. (Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin; Editing by Sam Wilkin and Toby Chopra)
ANKARA, May 3 An explosion in a coal mine in northern Iran on Wednesday killed at least 35 workers and injured scores, state media reported.
ANKARA, May 3 An explosion in a coal mine in northern Iran on Wednesday killed at least 21 workers and injured 69 others, state media reported.