LONDON, July 12 A meeting will take place in
London on Tuesday between the Iranian central bank, the U.S.
Treasury and international banks to discuss U.S. sanctions,
British Foreign Secretary Philip Hammond said.
Since international sanctions over Iran's nuclear programme
were lifted in January, the world's big banks have continued to
stay away because they fear being penalised by remaining U.S.
sanctions over issues such as money laundering.
Asked by a lawmaker in parliament what discussions he was
having with the United States on banking sanctions in order to
encourage more British businesses to invest in Iran, Hammond
said a meeting was due to take place in London.
"There is a meeting happening this afternoon ... between the
Iranian Central Bank, the United States Treasury and
international banks based in London in an attempt to try to make
some progress on this matter," Hammond said.
