WASHINGTON Dec 6 The leaders of three U.S.
Senate committees asked intelligence officials on Friday for
regular briefings on whether Iran is complying with an interim
agreement to rein in its nuclear program, as Congress weighs
whether to impose a new round of sanctions on Tehran.
President Barack Obama's administration has urged lawmakers
not to impose more sanctions during negotiations over Iran's
disputed nuclear program, saying it could alienate both the
Islamic Republic and other countries involved in the talks by
making Washington appear to be acting in bad faith.
The letter to James Clapper, the director of National
Intelligence, also asked for a report by Dec. 12 on any effects
congressional action on new sanctions legislation might have on
the negotiations with Iran.
Iran and six world powers plan expert-level talks next week
to work out details of implementing the agreement for Tehran to
curb its nuclear program - which it says is for civilian
purposes but the West says is aimed at making weapons - in
return for an easing of existing sanctions.
Many lawmakers oppose easing sanctions, arguing that the
trade restrictions brought Iran to the table by crippling its
oil-based economy and say more sanctions would increase the
pressure for Tehran to curb its nuclear plans.
The letter, dated Friday, asked for briefings from the
intelligence community every 45 days, starting on Jan. 30, on
whether Iran is complying with terms of the interim deal reached
in Geneva on Nov. 24.
It was from Senators Tim Johnson, chairman of the Banking
Committee, which oversees sanctions legislation, Dianne
Feinstein, who heads the Intelligence Committee, and Carl Levin,
who heads the Armed Services Committee.
If Tehran adheres to the inspection and verification system
included in the agreement, the letter said, "this will help to
build confidence that, at least in the short term, Iran will be
unable to pose a credible military threat to its neighbors in
the region, including Israel."
Many members of Congress, including several of Obama's
fellow Democrats, are more hawkish on Iran than the Obama
administration, expressing concerns that Tehran is not to be
trusted and poses a threat to U.S. ally Israel.
Secretary of State John Kerry is due to testify about Iran
to members of the House of Representatives on Tuesday and other
senior State and Treasury officials are to be witnesses at a
Senate hearing on the interim deal on Thursday.
