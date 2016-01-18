DUBAI Jan 18 A Dubai-based Iranian businessman
blacklisted in new U.S. sanctions over Iran's ballistic missile
programme said on Monday that he and his small company with just
a single employee had been targeted by mistake.
Washington added 11 companies and individuals to a sanctions
list on Sunday for supplying Iran's ballistic missile programme,
in a move that was delayed by more than two weeks so as not to
endanger this weekend's release of U.S. prisoners.
The United States, European Union and United Nations are
lifting the broad financial sanctions that barred Iran from the
global financial system for years, after a U.N. body certified
on Saturday that Tehran was complying with an agreement to curb
its nuclear programme. The move amounts to the biggest return of
a country to world commerce since the Cold War.
But Washington also maintains a separate, far more
narrowly-focused list of companies and people who face sanctions
over Iran's missile programme, unrelated to the nuclear
sanctions.
The missile blacklist is not being lifted, and the new names
are being added in response to the test-firing of a missile
three months ago. Iran says it has not agreed to any limits on
its missile programme, which is intended to carry conventional
warheads not nuclear bombs, and the sanctions are illegal.
Keeping the missile sanctions in place is an important part
of the U.S. government's response to hardline critics at home
and among allies in the Middle East, who accuse President Barack
Obama's administration of making too many concessions to Tehran.
Those added to the U.S. blacklist on Sunday include two
Iranian businessmen based in Dubai: Hossein Pournaghshband and
Rahim Reza Farghadani, and their respective companies, Mabrooka
Trading Co and Candid General Trading.
The U.S. Treasury said Mabrooka had supported an Iranian
company in its efforts to acquire a production line for carbon
fibre "probably suitable for use in ballistic missile
components".
Candid was targeted for providing or attempting to provide
"financial, material, technological, or other support to
Mabrooka Trading and Pournaghshband". But Farghadani said his
firm had been targeted by mistake because it shared an address
with Mabrooka.
The two companies share a small office with half a dozen
desks on the fourth floor of an eight-storey office block in
Deira, a dilapidated commercial area on the northern bank of
Dubai's creek in the United Arab Emirates.
Hassan Khaja, an office assistant at Candid Trading, said he
was its only other employee, apart from Farghadani. Mabrooka had
two employees apart from Pournaghshband, he said. None were
there.
Whatever the companies' role, their operations appear on
their face to be a far cry from huge organisations like Iran's
central bank and state oil and shipping firms, which are having
global sanctions lifted as a result of the nuclear agreement.
Farghadani, a middle aged Iranian man dressed in an open
shirt and jacket, told Reuters he could not understand why
Candid had been sanctioned.
The two companies were entirely separate, he said, apart
from sharing office space and a local sponsor, whom Khaja named
as Ali Hashemi. In the UAE, companies operating outside free
zones must be 51 percent owned by an Emirati citizen.
Farghadani said Mabrooka had ceased operations and
Pournaghshband left the country three months ago. He declined to
comment further. The online registry of Dubai's Department of
Economic Development showed no record of Mabrooka Trading Co.
Candid General Trading is registered. Its listed activities
include trading of various goods including watches, computers
and photographic equipment.
Iran on Monday said the new sanctions were illegitimate,
vowing to continue developing its conventional military
deterrent.
