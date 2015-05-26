By Arshad Mohammed
WASHINGTON May 26 An Iran nuclear deal is not
likely by June 30 because technical details will remain to
defined and Iran will not get sanctions relief before the end of
the year in the best of cases, western ambassadors said on
Tuesday.
Six major powers are seeking to negotiate an agreement under
which Iran would limit its nuclear program in exchange for the
easing of economic sanctions that have crippled its economy.
Envoys to Washington from Britain, France and Germany, three
of the P5+1 group that also includes China, Russia and the
United States, sketched out their expectations for the end game
as a self-imposed June 30 deadline approaches.
"It's very likely that we won't have an agreement before the
end of June or even (right) after," French ambassador Gerard
Araud said in an appearance at the Atlantic Council think tank.
The Iranians want to force the six powers' ministers to
decide the issues, rather than lower-level officials, Araud
said, saying he expected some melodrama toward the end with late
nights and doors slammed as both sides jockey for a deal.
"Even if we get the best deal ... afterwards, you will have
to translate it into the technical annexes, so it may be ... we
could have a sort of fuzzy end to the negotiation," he said.
Speaking after the event, Araud said it could take a few
weeks of July to complete the technical annexes envisaged under
an agreement, if one can be reached.
Iran and the P5+1 reached a framework agreement on April 2,
but several issues remain unresolved, including the pace of
sanctions relief and the monitoring and verification measures to
ensure Iran does not pursue a clandestine nuclear program.
Iranian officials say they must receive sanctions relief
immediately upon reaching an agreement. Western officials argue
that sanctions will be eased gradually and only after Iran has
taken steps to limit its nuclear program.
"Iran needs some time to start the implementation of this
agreement, so in the best case sanctions relief would not happen
before the end of this year," German ambassador Peter Wittig
said.
Peter Westmacott, Britain's ambassador, said it would be
hard to tighten sanctions if no deal is struck, particularly if
the major powers are blamed for the failure.
"My sense is that we are probably not far away from the
high-water mark of international sanctions against the Iranian
economy," he said.
