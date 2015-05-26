(Corrects fourth paragraph to make clear French ambassador
spoke with his British and German counterparts)
By Arshad Mohammed
WASHINGTON May 26 An Iran nuclear deal is not
likely by June 30 because technical details will remain to
defined and Iran will not get sanctions relief before the end of
the year in the best of cases, western ambassadors said on
Tuesday.
Six major powers are seeking to negotiate an agreement under
which Iran would limit its nuclear program in exchange for the
easing of economic sanctions that have crippled its economy.
Envoys from Britain, France and Germany, three of the
so-called P5+1 group that includes China, Russia and the United
States, sketched out their expectations for the end game as a
self-imposed June 30 approaches.
"It's very likely that we won't have an agreement before the
end of June or even (right) after," French ambassador to the
United States Gerard Araud said in an appearance at the Atlantic
Council think tank with his British and German counterparts.
The Iranians want to force the six powers' ministers to
decide the issues, rather than lower-level officials, Araud
said, saying he expected some melodrama toward the end with late
nights and doors slammed as both sides jockey for the best deal.
"Even if we get the best deal ... afterwards, you will have
to translate it into the technical annexes, so it may be ... we
could have a sort of fuzzy end to the negotiation," he said.
Speaking after the event, Araud said it could take a few
weeks of July to complete the technical annexes that are
envisaged under an agreement if one can be reached.
Iran and the six powers reached a framework agreement on
April 2, but several issues remain unresolved, including the
pace of sanctions relief and the monitoring and verification
measures to ensure Iran does not pursue a clandestine nuclear
program.
Iranian officials have said they must receive sanctions
relief immediately upon reaching an agreement. Western officials
have argued that sanctions will be eased gradually and only
after Iran has taken steps to limit its nuclear program.
"Iran needs some time to start the implementation of this
agreement, so in the best case sanctions relief would not happen
before the end of this year," German ambassador to the United
States Peter Wittig said.
(Reporting By Arshad Mohammed; Editing by Doina Chiacu, Bill
Trott and Jonathan Oatis)