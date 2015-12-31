(Adds background)
WASHINGTON Dec 31 The White House has delayed
imposing new financial sanctions on Iran over its
ballistic-missile program, the Wall Street Journal reported on
Thursday.
On Wednesday, the Journal, citing U.S. officials, said the
Obama administration was preparing to sanction nearly a dozen
companies and individuals in Iran, Hong Kong and the United Arab
Emirates for their role in developing Iran's ballistic-missile
program.
The U.S. sanctions were expected to be formally announced
this week, the newspaper said.
Sources familiar with the situation confirmed to Reuters
that the United States was preparing sanctions.
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani ordered his defense
minister on Thursday to expand Iran's missile program, in
defiance of the U.S. threat to impose sanctions over a missile
test Iran carried out in October.
(Writing by Eric Beech; Editing by Bill Rigby)