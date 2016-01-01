(Adds details from Wall Street Journal story, background on
U.S.-Iran dispute)
WASHINGTON Dec 31 The White House has delayed
imposing new financial sanctions on Iran over its
ballistic-missile program, The Wall Street Journal reported on
Thursday.
On Wednesday, the Journal, citing U.S. officials, said the
Obama administration was preparing to sanction nearly a dozen
companies and individuals in Iran, Hong Kong and the United Arab
Emirates for their role in developing Iran's ballistic-missile
program.
The U.S. sanctions were expected to be formally announced
this week, the newspaper said.
Sources familiar with the situation confirmed to Reuters
that the United States was preparing sanctions.
The Obama administration is committed to combating Iran's
missile program and the sanctions being developed by the U.S.
Treasury Department remain on the table, the Journal reported on
Thursday, citing U.S. officials.
But U.S. officials offered no definitive timeline for when
the sanctions would be imposed, the newspaper said. At one
point, they were scheduled to be announced on Wednesday morning
in Washington, according to a notification the White House sent
to Congress, the Journal reported.
Imposing such penalties would be legal under the landmark
nuclear agreement forged between global powers and Iran in July,
the officials said, according to the Journal.
Iranian officials have said the country's supreme leader,
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, would view such penalties as violating
the nuclear accord.
U.S. officials have said the Treasury Department retains a
right under the nuclear deal to blacklist Iranian entities
suspected of involvement in missile development.
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani ordered his defense
minister on Thursday to expand Iran's missile program, in
defiance of the U.S. threat to impose sanctions over a missile
test Iran carried out in October.
