By Marcus George
DUBAI, May 29 Iran on Tuesday warned Western
countries that pressuring Tehran with sanctions while engaging
in nuclear talks would jeopardise chances of reaching an
agreement.
"This approach of pressure concurrent with negotiations will
never work. These countries should not enter negotiations with
such illusions and misinterpretations," foreign ministry
spokesman Ramin Mehmanparast told a news conference.
"They have their own wrong conceptions and this will stop
them from coming to a speedy and constructive agreement," he
said in the conference broadcast by state network Press TV.
Western countries have stepped up sanctions on Iran over its
nuclear programme which Washington and its allies suspect is a
cover for developing the capability to make an atomic bomb.
Tehran says it is only interested in using nuclear power for
generating electricity and other peaceful projects.
Fresh U.S. legislation that targets Iran's oil industry is
to come into force on June 28, days after the next meeting
between Iran and world powers in Moscow.
European Union states are to impose a total ban on shipments
of Iranian crude oil in July. European diplomats say this tactic
will not change until Tehran takes tangible steps to curb its
nuclear activity.
At the last talks between Iran and the powers, in Baghdad,
Tehran pushed for the lifting of sanctions on its oil and
banking sectors as a sign of goodwill.
But hours after the Baghdad talks concluded, U.S. Secretary
of State Hillary Clinton said the dual-track approach of
sanctions and negotiations would remain in place, saying there
was "still a lot of work to do".
One of the Iranian negotiators' key demands in Baghdad was
a clear statement from world powers of its right to engage all
steps in the nuclear fuel cycle - from producing and preparing
fuel to loading it and managing its disposal or reprocessing.
"Our rights for possessing the nuclear fuel cycle for
peaceful purposes ... needs to be recognised and we will never
do away with these rights," Mehmanparast told reporters.
Iran was looking forward to constructive talks in Moscow, he
added, saying both sides needed to bring their viewpoints closer
together to cooperate on all issues.
