DUBAI Oct 16 Tough new European Union sanctions
on Iran will not force Tehran back into negotiations with world
powers over its nuclear programme, Iran's foreign ministry
spokesman said on Tuesday.
"We think the error in calculation which these countries are
pursuing will distance them from a favourable result," said
Ramin Mehmanparast, Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman. "We
recommend that instead of taking the wrong approach and being
stubborn and using pressure...with a logical approach they can
return to discussions."
The European Union agreed further sanctions against Iran's
banking, shipping, and industrial sectors on Monday, cranking up
financial pressure on Tehran in the hope of drawing it into
serious negotiations on its nuclear programme. The West suspects
Iran is aiming to develop an atomic bomb. Tehran denies this.