DUBAI Oct 16 Tough new European Union sanctions
on Iran will not force Tehran back into negotiations with world
powers over its nuclear programme, Iran's Foreign Ministry said
on Tuesday.
"We think the error in calculation which these countries are
pursuing will distance them from a favourable result," ministry
spokesman Ramin Mehmanparast told a news conference.
"We recommend that, instead of taking the wrong approach and
being stubborn and using pressure, ... with a logical approach
they can return to discussions."
The European Union agreed further sanctions against Iran's
banking, shipping, and industrial sectors on Monday in the hope
of drawing it into serious negotiations on its nuclear
programme.
The EU decision reflected mounting concerns over Iran's
nuclear programme, which the West suspects is aimed at giving
Iran the potential to build a nuclear bomb, and over Israeli
threats to attack Iranian atomic installations if sanctions and
diplomacy fail to lead to a peaceful solution.
EU foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton said on Monday that
she hoped turning up the heat on the Islamic Republic would
persuade it to make concessions and that negotiations could
resume "very soon".
But Mehmanparast rejected that possibility, saying
"illogical" and "inhumane" sanctions would only make Iran more
determined in its stance. Iran insists it has the right to
enrich uranium for power generation or medical purposes, and
says its programme has no military purpose.
"They don't know the spirit of the Iranian nation,"
Mehmanparast said. "These steps are mistakes and will have no
results for them."