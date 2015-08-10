(Repeats story first published August 9. No changes to text.)
* About 90 IRGC-linked firms, entities to have curbs lifted
* Lifting of sanctions could enrich Guards
* Foreign firms in deals with Guards firms risk punishment
* IRGC has big business interests in Iran
By Babak Dehghanpisheh and Yeganeh Torbati
BEIRUT/WASHINGTON, Aug 9 Dozens of companies
tied to Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards, a military force
commanding a powerful industrial empire with huge political
influence, will win sanctions relief under a nuclear deal agreed
with world powers.
The development is likely to anger critics of the accord,
not least in the United States and Israel, but may be welcomed
by Iranians eager for Iran to reopen to the outside world. The
IRGC will act for Western firms in many ways as a gatekeeper to
some of the most lucrative areas of Iran's economy.
Such is the clout of companies with ties to the Islamic
Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), which sees itself as the
defender of Iran's Islamic revolutionary ideals and bulwark
against U.S. influence, that their release from financial curbs
could of itself help ease return of swathes of the economy to
the mainstream of world trade.
The process is complex and will unfold in stages, with some
firms obliged to wait eight years for sanctions relief and
others who can expect no concession even then from Washington, a
reflection of concerns over activities beyond Iran's borders.
Among the latter is the IRGC's construction arm Khatam al
Anbia, controlling at least 812 affiliated companies worth
billions of dollars and deemed by Washington "proliferators of
weapons of mass destruction".
The European Union will delist the company for sanctions in
eight years, while the United States will maintain its measures
against the firm. Foreign businessmen must gauge at that time to
what extent they can trade with such partners without themselves
inviting U.S. measures.
In all, about 90 current and former IRGC officials, entities
such as the IRGC itself, and firms that conducted transactions
for the Guards will be taken off nuclear sanctions lists by
either the United States, EU or United Nations, according to a
Reuters tally based on annexes to the text of the nuclear deal.
A handful will see EU sanctions removed once the nuclear
deal is enacted on "Implementation Day" expected within the next
year. Others such as Bank Saderat Iran (BSI), accused by
Washington of transferring money to groups it deems "terrorist",
such as Hezbollah and Hamas, will have EU sanctions lifted in
eight years; but U.S. measures will remain in place.
Any IRGC companies delisted at the implementation stage
would be able to "move money through global banks, access the
SWIFT financial system, obtain and extend credit", among other
activities, said Mark Dubowitz, executive director of the
Foundation for Defense of Democracies. They could also get the
backing of European export financing.
Most IRGC entities such as the elite Quds force, which
carries out overseas operations, and Guards' airforce and
missile command will not be de-listed by the EU until the second
phase in some eight years. But all will remain then under U.S.
sanction for "terrorism support activities" or as "proliferators
of weapons of mass destruction".
These groups include names likely to cause controversy, at
least in the West.
Among them, Quds commander Qasem Soleimani. He has had a
high-profile role in advising Shi'ite militia leaders in Iraq as
well as the forces of President Bashar al-Assad in Syria.
Also on the list for EU sanctions relief in around eight
years is Ahmad Vahidi, a former head of the Guards wanted by
Interpol for his alleged role in the 1994 bombing of a Jewish
community centre in Buenos Aires. Vahidi denies involvement.
Of those who will see nuclear sanctions eventually removed,
the EU will delist Soleimani for nuclear sanctions but maintain
measures for issues related to Syria and terrorism.
Iran denies any involvement in terrorism.
The benefits that will accrue to the Guards, its recent
annual turnover from all business activities estimated at around
$10-12 billion by one Western diplomat, have been the focus of
much of the outrage in U.S. Congress over the deal.
Western critics say the deal does not in any case go far
enough to ensure Iran will never be able to develop a nuclear
weapon - an ambition Iran denies. Republicans in Congress, and
some Democrats, are pursuing a motion to scrap the deal.
BUSINESS INTERESTS
Dozens of smaller companies linked to the Guards, some of
which are directly involved in the purchase or manufacture of
military materiel, are also scheduled for sanctions relief.
Among those is the Iran Aircraft Manufacturing Company,
which builds military aircraft and unmanned aerial vehicles, and
Marine Industries, responsible for marine military acquisitions
for both the IRGC and Iran's navy, according to the U.S.
Treasury. The EU will lift sanctions in about eight years while
the United States will retain them.
Under sanctions, the Guards were still able to thrive by
controlling the smuggling of banned goods across the Gulf and
from neighboring countries, experts say.
So widespread are IRGC business interests that providing
significant sanctions relief in Iran may be hard without
relaxing restrictions on some key companies to some degree.
"Without delisting certain parties on implementation day
--some of the banks or oil-related companies, for example
--sanctions relief would have been hard," said Zachary Goldman,
a former adviser at the U.S. Treasury and now at New York
University's Center on Law and Security.
Now, the Guards will be able to lever their dominance in
Iran's economy to serve as a conduit for the new business
flowing into Iran, and will likely demand joint ventures, shared
profits, and other benefits from companies seeking to access
Iran's lucrative markets, Dubowitz said.
"Any company that wants to do business in a key strategic
sector of Iran's economy will have to do business with the
Revolutionary Guards," he said.
The Obama administration has sought to play down benefits
potentially accruing to the Guards from the deal, which eases
sanctions in return for curbs on Iran's nuclear programme.
James Clapper, the U.S. director of national intelligence,
said Iran would likely spend most of its sanctions relief on
domestic priorities and that groups like the Guards never lost
funding even during the worst of the country's economic crisis.
"They've been funded anyway even with the sanctions regime,"
Clapper said at an Aspen Institute security forum in July. "So
I'm sure they'll get some money but I don't think it'll be a
huge windfall for them."
Foreign firms will have to act with caution in opening ties
with Iranian companies even as EU sanctions unravel. EU and U.S.
policies diverge at points, leaving some room for uncertainty.
In testimony to Congress in July and August, senior Treasury
officials said their department would continue to enforce
sanctions targeting the Guards.
"A foreign bank that conducts or facilitates a significant
financial transaction with Iran's Mahan Air, the IRGC-controlled
construction firm Khatam al-Anbiya, or Bank Saderat will risk
losing its access to the U.S. financial system, and this is not
affected by the nuclear deal," said Adam Szubin, the Treasury's
acting under secretary for terrorism and financial intelligence,
in written testimony to the Senate Banking Committee in August.
The Iranian Mahan Air airline is accused by Washington of
shipping arms for the IRGC and providing transport for the
Lebanese Hezbollah militia which it considers a terrorist group.
Szubin acknowledged that some companies sanctioned in the
past for dealings with the IRGC will see sanctions relief.
"There are companies who have done arms' length
transactions with the IRGC over time that we've designated for
conducting business for the IRGC, we have companies like that
that are due to receive relief at various phases under the
deal."
But the Obama administration's statements have done little
to alleviate the concerns of members of Congress who argue that
the Guards will benefit greatly from the lifting of sanctions.
"They're going to be the number one beneficiary of the
sanctions lifting," said Bob Corker, chair of the Senate Foreign
Relations Committee, at a hearing about the deal last month.
(Reporting By Babak Dehghanpisheh and Yeganeh Torbati, Editing
by William Maclean and Ralph Boulton;
babak.dehghanpisheh@thomsonreuters.com;
yeganeh.torbati@thomsonreuters.com)