DUBAI, April 29 President Hassan Rouhani, in a
riposte to hardliners who suggest he is capitulating to the
West, accused critics of his government on Tuesday of using lies
and exaggeration to oppose his policies, including Iran's
nuclear talks with world powers.
In an interview on state television, Rouhani suggested his
critics were a "tiny minority" who had profited from sanctions
and feared losing out if curbs were removed with an eventual
resolution of Iran's nuclear dispute with the West.
Rouhani and his negotiators have been under strong pressure
from Islamic hardliners opposed to the talks with the United
States and five other powers seeking curbs on Iran's nuclear
programme in return for an end to sanctions against Tehran.
As the talks move toward a possible deal by late July, the
hardliners, many of them hold-outs from the administration of
former President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, have stepped up their
campaign, accusing Rouhani of sacrificing national pride and
revolutionary identity for the sake of an agreement.
Rouhani said he would not compromise when it came to the
national interest, adding that sanctions were a "big injustice."
"Through lies and hype, some people try to derail the
government from its path," Rouhani said. "This is against
national interests and the leader's order ... We do not
compromise on people's interests.
"Sanctions were a big injustice and our nation suffered ...
but a handful profited, as sanctions removed transparency in
society and economy.
"Our people are happy about removal of the sanctions, and
just a tiny minority is angry because they have come to lose ...
that's where all attempts at tarnishing the government
originate," he added.
Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who wields unmatched
power in Iran's Islamic system, has cautiously endorsed the
talks between Iran and six world powers: the United States,
France, Germany, Britain, China and Russia.
But he has insisted Tehran keeps the right to uranium
enrichment for scientific research, expressing scepticism that
the West is really ready to abandon what he sees as its
hostility to the Islamic Republic.
After four rounds of talks, Iran and the major powers are
due to meet again at expert level in New York on May 5-9 to
start writing the final draft of a nuclear deal.
Western powers suspect the programme is aimed at developing
the ability to manufacture a nuclear bomb. Iran says the
programme is solely for civilian purposes such as electricity
generation.
Rouhani did not identify his critics or give examples of the
exaggeration.
But analysts have said the main domestic obstacle Rouhani
faces is the attitude of hardliners represented by the Islamic
Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), a military force that has
accumulated great economic and political power in recent years.
Its commanders have spoken warily of the nuclear negotiations.
Imposed mostly by Western countries, the sanctions have kept
Western oil companies away from Iran's energy sector, leaving
space for Guards firms to win some lucrative contracts.
The 125,000-strong IRGC, an elite force that was established
to protect Iran's revolution in 1979, has a military budget that
is believed to dwarf that of the regular army. But much of its
clout comes from positions held by former members in parliament,
in the cabinet, as provincial governors and on Khamenei's staff.
