LONDON Feb 9 A legal attempt by Iran's main oil
tanker firm NITC to stop the European Union from reimposing
sanctions on it over its disputed nuclear programme has failed
in a London court, setting back Tehran's efforts to ease trade
restrictions.
Iran is engaged in nuclear talks with world powers as it
tries to strike a final deal to lift the sanctions that have
halved its oil exports to just over 1 million barrels per day
since 2012 and hammered its economy.
EU governments were due imminently to re-include NITC, a
major carrier of Iran's oil, on a blacklist of people and
entities targeted by the bloc's sanctions, High Court Judge
Nicholas Green said on Monday.
The NITC case is part of an effort by the EU to mount a
challenge against Iranian companies that have been winning court
cases aimed at lifting sanctions against them.
NITC had been on an EU sanctions blacklist since 2012 until
a European court ruled in July last year that there were no
grounds to keep it on the list. The firm announced in October
that EU sanctions against it had been annulled. It is still
blacklisted by the United States.
The sanctions had prohibited any trade between the EU, its
companies and citizens, and NITC, including the provision of
services such as insurance or banking.
However, with Brussels expected to imminently put NITC back
on the blacklist, the tanker firm went to the London High Court
on Friday seeking an urgent injunction to compel Britain to veto
the EU decision, which has to be unanimous.
The court rejected NITC's application for an injunction, and
scheduled a hearing early on Monday for Judge Green to give the
reasons for the ruling.
NITC officials could not be immediately reached for comment.
At the Monday hearing, the judge summarised the facts of the
case and the arguments made by NITC and the British government.
He said government lawyers had argued that a British veto on
EU sanctions against NITC would damage London's credibility on
the nuclear issue.
They also said such a veto would reduce the chances of a
negotiated settlement with Iran by lending credence to the view
held by some Iranians that Tehran did not need to negotiate
seriously as the West's sanctions regime would collapse anyway.
The judge said that NITC's lawyers had put forward legal
arguments which, while not overwhelming, could not be dismissed.
However, he said those arguments should be considered by the
Luxembourg-based General Court, the second highest court in the
EU and the one that lifted the NITC sanctions last year.
The judge also said that for the court to force the British
government to veto sanctions would have been "wholly
exceptional" and risked causing "tangible difficulties for the
policy behind the sanctions regime".
