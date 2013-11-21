UPDATE 2-U.S. to launch probe into Argentina, Indonesia biodiesel imports
* Some US biodiesel producers have called for anti-dumping duties
WASHINGTON Nov 21 U.S. Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid said on Thursday he was committed to moving ahead with a new Iran sanctions bill when the Senate returns from its Thanksgiving recess early next month.
"I will support a bill that would broaden the scope of our current petroleum sanctions, place limitations on trade with strategic sectors of the Iranian economy that support its nuclear ambitions, as well as pursue those who divert goods to Iran," Reid said in remarks on the Senate floor. (Reporting by Richard Cowan and Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Vicki Allen)
* Some US biodiesel producers have called for anti-dumping duties
HANOI, April 14 Vietnam's Ho Chi Minh stock exchange has given approval for top fuel importer and distributor Petrolimex to list at 43,200 dong ($1.90) per share, valuing it at $2.46 billion, the exchange said in a statement on Friday.