GENEVA Nov 24 Under a nuclear deal Iran reached
with six world powers early on Sunday Tehran can gain access to
billions of dollars of revenues from limited sales of oil and
petrochemicals and trade in gold and other precious metals, the
United States said.
In a fact-sheet the White House distributed on the interim
agreement, Iran would receive sanctions relief in exchange for a
suspension of some aspects of its nuclear program, including the
following:
- Potential access to $1.5 billion in revenue from trade in
gold and precious metals and the suspension of some sanctions on
Iran's auto sector, and Iran's petrochemical exports;
- Allow purchases of Iranian oil to remain at their
currently significantly reduced levels. "$4.2 billion from these
sales will be allowed to be transferred in installments if, and
as, Iran fulfills its commitments," the fact-sheet said.
(Reporting by Louis Charbonneau)