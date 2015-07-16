WASHINGTON, July 16 Iran should use a nuclear deal agreed this week with six world powers to improve its own economic situation, and not to pursue "adventures" in the Middle East, Saudi Arabia's foreign minister said on Thursday.

"We hope that ... if the deal is implemented that the Iranians will use this deal in order to improve the economic situation in Iran and to improve the lot of its people ... and not use it for adventures in the region," Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir said during a photo opportunity with U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry.

"If Iran should try to cause mischief in the region, we're committed to confront it resolutely," he said.

In the first public comments on the Iran agreement by a senior Saudi official, al-Jubeir did not explicitly endorse or reject the deal. He stressed the need for inspections to verify Iran is complying and the "snapback" of sanctions if it is found to be cheating. (Reporting by Warren Strobel and Matt Spetalnick. Editing by Doina Chiacu)