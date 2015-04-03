(Adds details of negotiations)
By Louis Charbonneau, Parisa Hafezi and John Irish
LAUSANNE, Switzerland, April 3 When Russian
Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov announced on Wednesday that a
framework nuclear deal had been reached between Iran and major
world powers, the French delegation to the talks thought it was
an April Fool's Day joke.
In the end, a deal was formally announced a day later. But
after eight days of talking, with a Tuesday midnight deadline
already history, it had gone to the wire and beyond.
Before the delegations paused to rest briefly as the sun
came up over Lake Geneva on Thursday, U.S. Secretary of State
John Kerry met repeatedly during the night with Iranian Foreign
Minister Mohammad Javed Zarif, Laurent Fabius of France and
Germany's Frank Walter Steinmeier.
Pressure from outside had been intense. The White House said
Washington was prepared to walk away if necessary, while the
Iranian delegation had to constantly consult with Tehran.
In an indication of how difficult the discussions had
become, Fabius left the talks on Tuesday in the middle of the
night, ostensibly to attend a cabinet meeting. But diplomats
said the negotiations had become too complicated and it was "not
for him to haggle over centrifuges".
The talks were held in Lausanne's lakeside Beau Rivage
Palace hotel, where a cocktail can cost more than $70. Coco
Chanel's dog is buried in the grounds and at times it looked as
if hopes of a nuclear deal might be interred there too.
But by Tuesday it started to be clear the deal would
probably come together. It took two more days to work out, due
to what negotiators said were the two main sticking points -
U.N. sanctions and centrifuge research and development work.
Senior U.S. officials described how they avoided putting
things on paper. They were trying to come up with a public
statement and an annex to the agreement that would have more
numerical details than the public statement.
"They don't like to get paper, because if they get paper
they got to take it back to Tehran," one official said.
So they used a dry-erase whiteboard to do their drafting.
All the delegations would bring their own pieces of paper with
their ideas and then they would use the white board to come up
with a joint outline for a deal. As things changed, they would
erase the board and put new details on it.
One negotiator accidentally used a permanent marker on the
white board to add one of the more confidential numbers under
discussion. When the negotiating session ended, officials were
unable to erase the figure and had to vigorously scrub it off.
The give and take in the negotiating room wasn't simple
horse trading, on of the U.S. officials said. The whole deal was
like a Rubik's cube - each time one element changed, others had
to change with it. But as with any negotiation, the United
States had to give up some things.
One concession the United States didn't want to make but did
was to let Iran have centrifuges at the underground Fordow site.
"We gave some things that are hard for us. Having even one
centrifuge at Fordow is hard," the first senior U.S. official
said, referring to an underground site that the Iranians had
hidden until its existence was revealed by the United States,
Britain and France in 2009.
But with the framework announced, more hard work lies ahead
before June 30, the date set for a final deal.
Senior Iranian officials began thinking about the need to
reopen negotiations with Washington in late 2012 after they
began to see the crippling impact of Western sanctions imposed
because of Tehran's nuclear ambitions.
Iranian officials close to the supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali
Khamenei, had grown tired of former President Mahmoud
Ahmadinejad's confrontational approach to Israel and the West,
which had galvanized opposition to Iran.
A few months before Iran's June 2013 presidential election,
in a secret meeting between Khamenei and a small group of top
officials, the issue of who should succeed Ahmadinejad was
discussed. They all agreed on Rouhani.
"Rouhani's mandate was to improve the economy, hit by the
sanctions and Ahmadinejad's economic mismanagement," an Iranian
official told Reuters.
AMERICAN OFFICIALS
After Rouhani was elected, Foreign Minister Zarif, who knew
a number of American officials including Secretary of State John
Kerry, approached them seeking to pave the way towards ending
the nuclear standoff, the official said.
Khamenei was suspicious of the Americans and not optimistic
about talking with them. But in the interests of the economy, he
backed negotiations.
Immediately after winning a vote of confidence in
parliament, Rouhani met Kerry in September 2013, followed by the
Iranian president's historic phone call with Barack Obama - the
first such conversation between Iranian and U.S. presidents
since ties were severed three decades ago.
After secret meetings between Iranian and U.S. officials,
sometimes involving Omani intermediaries, the two sides agreed
in September 2013 to relaunch the talks process that began in
2006 but stalled when it became clear that Ahmadinejad could not
deliver a deal that Iran's hard-liners could accept.
Ahmadinejad's diatribes against the West had persuaded the
European Union to join Washington in imposing sanctions on Iran,
and the leadership in Tehran eventually opted for negotiations.
A U.S. official said sanctions meant "it was time to talk".
In a year and a half of talks in Geneva, Vienna, Lausanne,
New York and elsewhere, U.S.-Iranian relations underwent a
subtle shift. But despite increased cordiality between Iranian
and U.S. officials, relations overall are still fraught.
Zarif was summoned before parliament in January after images
of him and Kerry strolling together by Lake Geneva provoked
outcry among hard-liners.
WHEN THE TROUBLES BEGAN
Although Rouhani and Zarif wanted a deal, it was not always
clear that Khamenei did too.
The first sign things were going wrong came last July, when
he blindsided Zarif by demanding huge increases in nuclear
centrifuge numbers.
There had earlier been indications that the Iranian
delegation wanted to compromise.
But after the possibility of a compromise vanished and a
four-month extension was agreed until Nov. 24, which Western
officials hoped would allow Rouhani and Zarif to persuade
hardliners in Tehran that an agreement could end sanctions.
But months of meetings between Iranian and American
negotiators, including former Deputy Secretary of State Bill
Burns, who began secret talks with Iran in 2013 to lay the
groundwork for the current negotiations, and Under Secretary of
State Wendy Sherman, who has led the U.S. delegations in Geneva
and Vienna, failed find a compromise.
They also failed to break the deadlock in November, agreeing
another extension until June 30, with the understanding that the
parties should reach a framework agreement by the end of March.
Western officials said the Obama administration and the
Rouhani government both faced uphill battles to make their case
to hardliners.
For Obama, there is perhaps an awareness that the only major
"deliverable" he can achieve in his final two years in office is
a deal with Iran.
And in Iran, many think Kerry wanted to help Obama secure
his legacy. They also point to Kerry's Iranian-American
son-in-law as proof that, as one Iranian woman put it, he is "on
our side".
(Additional reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Giles
Elgood)