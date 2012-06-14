By Marcus George
| DUBAI, June 14
DUBAI, June 14 Iran has arrested the killers of
two of its nuclear scientists, state media reported on Thursday,
as the Islamic state continues to hunt down those it says are
responsible for attempting to sabotage its nuclear programme.
The suspects are accused of assassinating a physicist at
Iran's Atomic Energy Organisation (AEOI) and a deputy director
at the Natanz uranium enrichment facility using magnetic bombs
that were attached to the vehicles they were in.
Tehran has accused Israel and the United States of plotting
the killings to set back its nuclear programme. Washington has
denied any U.S. role, while Israel has declined to comment.
AEOI physicist Majid Shahriari was killed in 2010 and
Mostafa Ahmadi-Roshan in January this year.
"The key perpetrators of the assassinations...were
identified and, in a series of rapid and authoritative
operations, were arrested and transferred to detention
facilities," read a statement from the intelligence ministry,
published by Press TV's website.
Iran denies Western accusations that it is developing a
nuclear weapons capability, saying it simply wants to generate
electricity and radio isotopes for medical treatment. Tehran is
due to hold talks with world powers in Moscow on June 18-19.
At least four scientists associated with Iran's nuclear
programme have been assassinated since 2010 and a fifth -
Fereydoun Abbasi Davani, now head of the AEOI - was wounded.
Last month, authorities hanged 24-year-old Jamal Fashi for
the murder of one of the scientists, Massoud Ali-Mohammad, in
January 2010.
Iran said Fashi confessed to travelling to Tel Aviv to
receive training from Israeli intelligence agency Mossad before
returning to Iran to plot the assassination, details that were
greeted with derision by Israel.
Israel has a policy of not commenting on the allegations but
an unnamed Israeli source previously said the daylight killings
had provoked panic in the scientists' colleagues which hindered
Iran's nuclear progress.
(Reporting By Marcus George; Editing by Pravin Char)