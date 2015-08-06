* Many container lines waiting for removal of sanctions
* Cargo volumes at Iran's ports hit in recent years
By Jonathan Saul
LONDON, Aug 6 The first international container
ships began arriving in Iran this week after the nuclear deal
between Tehran and world powers, yet many ship owners remain
wary of resuming business until sanctions are removed - still
some months away.
Iran had depended on foreign ships for much of its imports,
but has relied more on land routes and its own commercial fleet,
particularly since 2012, as layers of sanctions led to an exodus
of Western shipping firms, leading to supply disruptions.
In one of the first signs of change, the world's third
largest container shipping group, France's CMA CGM, said on
Monday it would restart services to Iran in early August.
The UK-flagged CMA CGM Andromeda container ship arrived in
Iran's Bandar Abbas port on Thursday, ship tracking data on
Thomson Reuters Eikon showed. CMA CGM declined further comment.
Taiwanese container line Evergreen, the world's fifth
biggest player, said it had also resumed calls to Bandar Abbas
and its first vessel arrived at the port on Wednesday.
Evergreen, one of the last lines to suspend direct calls in
2013, said its Iran service would "accommodate increased
customer demand that we are experiencing".
While Iran's market represents a potential boon, EU and U.S.
officials have stressed it is likely to be months before trade
measures are removed and subject to Iran meeting its obligations
under the nuclear deal reached last month.
"Once Iran fulfils its commitments, it will receive
sanctions relief," Samantha Evans, deputy head of the sanctions
section at Britain's Foreign Office, told an Iran business forum
in London.
The sanctions have an explicit exemption for food, medicine
and other humanitarian goods, but foreign shipping firms
previously pulled out to avoid falling foul of its provisions.
The 2011 blacklisting of Iranian port operator Tidewater
Middle East Co, which operates terminals including Bandar Abbas
and major grain terminal Bandar Imam Khomeini, has also
discouraged foreign shipping firms. That designation remains in
place, making trade complicated due to difficulties with making
payments with designated entities.
Ship insurer Standard Club said this week: "Members should
exercise caution if they are considering trading to Iran and
carry out due diligence including seeking legal advice to ensure
that they will not be in breach of sanctions."
The world's top container group Maersk Line said it was
prepared to resume commercial container business in Iran again
"as and when international sanctions are repealed".
Diego Aponte, President and Chief Executive of the world's
number two line MSC, visited Tehran in July for informal
meetings with logistics businesses and government officials. The
company said it was "optimistic about future trading" in Iran.
BMI Research forecast container throughput at Bandar Abbas
would expand by 6.7 percent year-on-year in 2015 to reach 1.7
million TEU (20-foot equivalent units).
"The port has a long way to go to reclaim its previous
milestone of 2.8 million TEU, which it recorded in 2011, but we
believe that recovery is underway," said Michelle Berman, head
of operational risk at BMI Research.
