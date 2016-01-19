LONDON Jan 19 Foreign oil tanker owners are
expected to make a slow return to Iran despite the lifting of
many sanctions as insurers tread carefully, leaving shipping
players unwilling to pick up cargoes as quickly as Tehran has
wanted.
A nuclear deal between world powers - known as the P5+1 -
and Iran led to the removal on Saturday of international oil
export prohibitions as well as restrictions on banking,
insurance and shipping for Tehran.
With U.S. sanctions still in place, which exclude U.S.
persons, banks and insurers from trading with Iran including
dollar business, shipping and marine insurance sources say many
foreign companies are likely to take their time.
They are also mindful of sanctions being reimposed in a
"snap back" if Iran reneges on commitments.
"In shipping terms, we think the impact will be a slow
development. The initial oil sales will be the oil currently
stored on (Iranian) ships in the Persian Gulf," said Paddy
Rodgers, chief executive of oil tanker company Euronav
.
"It will take time for this increase in production to be
transported on the commercial tanker fleet given the financial
sanctions still in place and reluctance of insurance providers
to cover given the snapback provisions in the P5+1 agreement."
"So, any additional increase in Iranian barrels being
produced will be shipped on Iranian vessels."
Securing international insurance cover as well as
reconnecting with the international banking system will be key
to determine how quickly Iran can ramp up oil exports and
re-engage with the foreign shipping sector.
Third-party liability insurance and pollution cover for
vessels is provided by P&I clubs - marine insurers owned by
shipping clients and reinsured internationally.
"There will be a time period whilst all financial services
and businesses sit there and work out what the opportunities
are, what the risks are before re-engaging," said Mike
Salthouse, deputy global director with ship insurer North of
England P&I Association.
"Some of the teething issues will need to be worked
through."
Salthouse said since the 2008 financial crisis, the
financial services industry had become more focused on
compliance, which included sanctions regulations.
"There is probably less appetite for risk in the world today
than in 2010 and we are all much more aware of the risks
presented by any jurisdiction that presents compliance-type
issues," he said.
Sanctions also remain on Iran's hardline elite Revolutionary
Guards and their affiliates, which play a major role in the
country's economy.
Washington slapped new sanctions on companies accused of
supporting Iran's ballistic missile programme, drawing an angry
response from Iranian officials.
"There will also be a continuing issue of having to take
care about not supporting transactions with sanctions targets
where designations remain in place," a separate ship insurance
source said.
"And one suspects that banks might prove to be slow to be
willing to support transactions involving Iran again, especially
any transactions in U.S. dollars, with continuing irritant
effects for all doing business there."
Another ship insurer, Swedish Club, said the continued U.S.
sanctions could mean "U.S. insurers and reinsurers in various
global marine reinsurance programs may be unable to meet their
obligations and pay a claim with an Iranian nexus".
OPPORTUNITIES
Industry association Intertanko, whose independent members
own the majority of the world's tanker fleet, said the removal
of sanctions opened up opportunities for owners.
"We foresee a cautious return, given U.S. domestic sanctions
may well still limit reinsurance," said Intertanko's general
counsel, Michele White.
"It will also mean a return from storage to regular trade of
the Iranian tanker fleet, both increasing available tonnage and
oil onto an already saturated market."
Iran's oil exports have fallen to just over 1 million
barrels per day (bpd), from a peak of more than 3 million bpd in
2011 - before the imposition of tougher sanctions.
Iranian officials have said repeatedly in recent days that
they were ready to raise output by half a million bpd.
Oil held by Iran on its domestic tankers in floating storage
is estimated by shipping sources to be more than 40 million
barrels as the country struggles to offload supplies because of
a global glut.
Sources say as many as 22 to 25 tankers are holding oil,
both crude and its derivative condensate, which is expected to
hit world markets at some stage.
Iran's fleet will also need to secure the return of ship
classification societies, after being cut off from this
international market since 2012. Such companies verify safety
and environmental standards for ships - vital for securing
insurance and making calls at international ports.
Britain's Lloyd's Register said on Monday it was working on
resuming services, while Norwegian-headquartered DNV GL said it
was considering "re-entering the Iranian market".
Another leading classification player - France's Bureau
Veritas - said it planned to give Iranian ship owners
"full support to assist their re-entry into global service",
without providing further details.
