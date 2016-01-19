LONDON Jan 19 Italy's RINA expects to start
verifying safety and environmental standards for Iranian ships
including oil tankers in a matter of weeks, the classification
society said, stealing a lead on rivals as business interest in
Iran heats up.
Without verification from such bodies, ships are unable to
call at international ports or secure insurance.
RINA said it had signed an agreement this week with Iran's
Asia Classification Society, enabling the Genoa-headquartered
group to provide services to Iranian shipping firms.
Under Iranian regulations, international players have to
team up with local counterparts when providing cover for Iranian
flagged vessels.
"We hope that in a maximum of one month, we should have the
first vessels coming into our class," Paolo Moretti, general
manager with RINA's marine division, told Reuters on Tuesday.
Moretti said RINA was already looking to provide
classification cover for Iran's top tanker operator NITC as well
as its leading container and dry cargo shipping group IRISL.
Much of IRISL's fleet is Iranian flagged.
"We had to do a class agreement with one of the two national
class societies to have the possibility to start classing their
fleet," Moretti said.
A nuclear deal between world powers - known as the P5+1 -
and Iran led to the removal on Saturday of international oil
export prohibitions as well as restrictions on banking,
insurance and shipping for Tehran.
Securing international insurance cover as well as
reconnecting with the international banking system will be key
to determine how quickly Iran can ramp up oil exports and
re-engage with the foreign shipping sector.
Classification societies cut ties with Iran after tough
sanctions were imposed in 2012.
Britain's Lloyd's Register said on Monday it was working on
resuming services, while Norwegian-headquartered DNV GL said it
was considering "re-entering the Iranian market".
France's Bureau Veritas said separately it planned
to give Iranian ship owners "full support to assist their
re-entry into global service", without providing further
details.
Moretti said RINA did not have previous operations with Iran
unlike other classification societies, adding that it was
building relationships with Iranian shipping companies "pretty
quickly".
"RINA was not one of the companies who left the country," he
said. "We are a new beginner."
He said RINA would have its Iranian operation up and running
by the end of the month and aimed to also offer other services
such as testing oil pipes.
"RINA Iran ... will focus not only on the marine side, but
on oil and gas, energy, power generation, infrastructure and
business assurance," he said.
Foreign oil tanker owners are expected to make a slow return
to Iran despite the lifting of many sanctions as insurers tread
carefully, leaving shipping players unwilling to pick up cargoes
as quickly as Tehran has wanted.
(Editing by Susan Thomas)