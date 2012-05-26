(Adds background and context)
By Marcus George
DUBAI May 26 Iran has played down a United
Nations report that said Iranian nuclear scientists had enriched
uranium to a higher-than-expected level, state media reported on
Saturday.
On Friday, the International Atomic Energy Agency reported
that samples taken in February showed particles with enrichment
levels of up to 27 percent - putting Iran further down the road
to making potentially weapons-grade uranium.
"This matter is a routine technical discussion that is
currently being reviewed by experts," IRNA quoted Iran's
permanent representative to the International Atomic Energy
Agency (IAEA), Ali Asghar Soltanieh, as saying.
He said paying attention to such details in Western media
appeared to be an attempt to undermine the constructive
relationship between Iran and the U.N. nuclear watchdog.
The IAEA report said it was assessing Iran's explanation
that the traces of high-enriched uranium resulted from technical
factors. The sample came from Iran's Fordow facility - buried
deep beneath rock and soil to protect it from air strikes.
The report came a day after six world powers failed to
convince Iran to halt its most sensitive nuclear work at talks
in Baghdad, but agreed to further talks in Russia.
Western countries suspect Iran of trying to develop nuclear
weapons. It denies that and demands an explicit confirmation of
its right to enrich uranium for what it calls a peaceful nuclear
programme. It also seeks the lifting of Western sanctions.
(Editing by Matthew Tostevin)