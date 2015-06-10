GENEVA, June 10 A computer virus was used to
hack into venues linked to international talks on Iran's nuclear
programme, Russian computer security company Kaspersky Lab said
on Wednesday.
The Wall Street Journal said the virus was widely believed
to be used by Israeli spies and Kaspersky had linked it to
"three luxury European hotels" used in the negotiations
involving Iran and six world powers.
Kaspersky said it looked into the "cyber-intrusion" after
detecting the "Duqu 2.0" malware in its own systems in early
spring this year, which it said was designed to spy on its
technology, research, and internal processes.
Other victims of Duqu had been found in Western countries,
the Middle East and Asia, it said in an emailed statement.
"Most notably, some of the new 2014-2015 infections are
linked to the P5+1 events and venues related to the negotiations
with Iran about a nuclear deal," the statement said.
"P5+1" refers to the six world powers negotiating with Iran
on curbs to its disputed nuclear programme -- the United States,
Russia, China, Britain, France and Germany. The talks have been
held in Geneva, Lausanne, Montreux, Munich and Vienna.
In February, the United States accused Israel of using
selective leaks from the talks to distort the U.S. position.
Israel has denounced the diplomatic opening to
Iran, saying it doubts any agreement arising from the talks will
sufficiently restrain the disputed nuclear programme of its
arch-enemy.
During various rounds of the talks, Israeli officials said
they knew what was being discussed from various sources
including intelligence gathering and information relayed by
allies. The officials did not elaborate on the latter, but did
assert that Israel never spied on the United States, its closest
ally.
The unidentified group behind the Duqu malware, according to
Kaspersky, was "one of the most skilled, mysterious and powerful
threat actors in the APT (advanced persistent threat) world".
Advanced persistent threats typically refer to sophisticated
software created by state-backed cyberspies.
Kaspersky said Duqu was previously used for an unspecified
cyberattack in 2011 that bore similarities to Stuxnet, a
computer "worm" that partially sabotaged Iran's nuclear
programme in 2009-2010 by destroying a thousand or more
centrifuges that were enriching uranium.
Another Duqu attack, Kaspersky said, was carried out "in
relation to" the commemoration of the 70th anniversary in
January this year of the liberation of the Auschwitz-Birkenau
Nazi concentration camp in Poland.
That ceremony was attended by the heads of state of Germany,
France, Britain and other nations.
The targets of the Duqu attacks in 2011 and more recently
were not specified by Kaspersky.
