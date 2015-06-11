GENEVA, June 11 Swiss authorities have searched
a house in Geneva and seized computer material in connection
with a possible cyber attack on nuclear negotiations between
Iran and major powers in the city, Switzerland's
attorney-general said on Thursday.
A computer virus was used to hack into locations including
three luxury hotels that have hosted negotiations between Iran
and six world powers, the Russian computer security company
Kaspersky Lab said on Wednesday.
"On 12 May 2015, a house search took place in Geneva and IT
hardware as well as software was seized. The aim of the
aforementioned house search was to seize respective information
as well as the malware; it was of particular interest to
investigate whether the malware infected the respective IT
systems," the Swiss attorney-general's office in Berne said in a
statement.
Criminal proceedings have been opened against unknown
persons "on suspicion of political espionage", it added without
elaborating. A spokesman declined to give any further
information on the investigation.
(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Kevin Liffey)