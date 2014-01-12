ANKARA/BRUSSELS Iran's interim nuclear deal with six major powers will come into force on January 20, the Iranian Foreign Ministry and the European Union said on Sunday.

"Capitals have confirmed the result of the talks in Geneva ... the Geneva deal will be implemented from January 20," Marzieh Afkham, spokeswoman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry, told reporters in Tehran, the semi-official Mehr news agency said.

EU foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton also confirmed the date, and said the sides would now ask the United Nations' nuclear watchdog to verify the deal's implementation.

"We will ask the IAEA to undertake the necessary nuclear-related monitoring and verification activities," she said in a statement.

Ashton represents the six powers - the United States, Russia, China, France, Britain and Germany - in contacts with Iran related to its controversial nuclear programme.

Senior officials from the European Union and Iran met in Geneva on Thursday and Friday to iron out remaining practical questions related to the implementation of the November 24 deal, under which Iran agreed to curb its most sensitive nuclear work in return for some relief from Western economic sanctions.

EU spokesman Michael Mann said on Friday that any agreements would need to be validated by the governments of Iran and the six powers.

The accord is designed to last six months and the parties hope to use the time to negotiate a final, broad settlement governing the scope of Iran's nuclear programme.

Western powers suspect Iran has been trying to develop the ability to manufacture a nuclear weapon. Iran says its programme is aimed purely at civilian electricity generation and other civilian purposes.

(Reporting by Parisa Hafezi in Ankara and Justyna Pawlak in Brussels; Editing by William Maclean and Kevin Liffey)