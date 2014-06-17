VIENNA, June 17 Six world powers and Iran began
their fifth round of nuclear negotiations on Tuesday in hopes of
salvaging prospects for a deal over Tehran's disputed atomic
activity by a July deadline.
With time running short if a risky extension of the nuclear
talks is to be avoided, negotiators face huge challenges in
bridging gaps in positions over the future scope of Iran's
nuclear programme in less than five weeks.
Without a deal, the Middle East would face the risk of
another war if Israel - which views a nuclear-armed Iran as an
existential threat - attacks the Islamic Republic's nuclear
installations.
Tehran denies having any military intentions with its
nuclear energy campaign, saying it is geared towards electricity
generation and producing radio-isotopes for medical treatments.
The talks between Iran and the United States, Russia, China,
Britain, France and Germany in the Austrian capital Vienna are
expected to last until Friday and resume some time next month
ahead of the July 20 deadline.
(Reporting by Justyna Pawlak; Editing by Mark Heinrich)