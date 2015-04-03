German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier checks his watch outside the Beau Rivage Palace Hotel during a break in the Iran nuclear program talks in Lausanne April 2, 2015. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

WROCLAW, Poland German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier said on Friday Israel's government, which has said a framework agreement on Iran's nuclear programme will endanger Israeli security, should take a closer look at the deal.

Steinmeier said it was too early to celebrate the framework deal, reached on Thursday in Switzerland, because there was much work to do before a final agreement was signed.

"We ask the Israeli government to look more closely at the agreement," Steinmeier, who was speaking through an interpreter, told a news conference after talks with his French and Polish counterparts.

"Its main points are intended to guarantee that security in the Middle East... will improve, and not get worse," he told reporters in the Polish city of Wroclaw.

On the framework deal, reached after more than a week of talks in the Swiss city of Lausanne, Steinmeier said: "It is too early to celebrate."

"We can be satisfied, but I hope equally that we can expect that Iran will stick to the main agreements from yesterday."

