WASHINGTON Jan 16 The White House on Thursday
released a summary of the deal reached between six major world
powers and Iran to curb its nuclear program, responding to calls
from the U.S. Congress and other groups for more transparency
about what the agreement entails.
Iran has denied it wants to use the program to eventually
build nuclear weapons but agreed to scale it back after the
international community applied strict financial and oil
sanctions.
The six-month preliminary deal includes some relief from the
sanctions as talks continue toward a broader, long-term deal.
The White House gave Congress access to the full text of
technical instructions for the International Atomic Energy
Agency (IAEA) but released a detailed four-page summary of the
deal to the public.
"It is the preference of the IAEA that certain technical
aspects of the technical understandings remain confidential,"
White House spokesman Jay Carney told reporters.
For an online version of the summary, click: r.reuters.com/puc26v
Under the deal, Iran agreed to stop production of 20 percent
enriched uranium on or by Monday, Jan. 20, and to begin diluting
half of its stockpile of 20 percent enriched uranium.
Over the next six months, the IAEA will verify a series of
other curbs on enrichment and use of centrifuges. Iran is not
allowed to commission or fuel the Arak reactor, and must stop
producing and testing fuel for the reactor, the summary said.
At the end of the six-month period, Iran will agree to "a
cap on the permitted size of Iran's up to 5 percent enriched
uranium stockpile," the summary said.
IAEA inspectors will visit the Natanz and Fordow uranium
enrichment sites daily, including both scheduled and unannounced
inspections. Inspectors will visit the Arak reactor at least
monthly, up from the current pace of one every three months, or
longer.
Iran agreed to provide design information for the Arak
reactor and other access to related facilities, the summary
said.
The added inspections will "enable the international
community to more quickly detect breakout or the diversion of
materials to a secret program," the summary said.
The European Union, Iran, and the six major powers (P5+1)
that are part of the agreement will name a joint commission of
experts to work with the IAEA to implement the deal and discuss
any issues that arise. The group will meet once a month.
The summary also included details on the timing of sanctions
relief.
(Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)