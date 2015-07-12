VIENNA Iran's foreign minister said a possible nuclear deal between Iran and six major powers would not be announced on Sunday.

"We still have got work to do and no deal will be announced on Sunday ... also there will be no extension after tomorrow," Mohammad Javad Zarif told reporters.

Iran and the powers said they were close to nailing down a deal that would bring sanctions relief in return for curbs on Tehran's nuclear programme.

