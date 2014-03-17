* Iran still creating front firms to hide purchases -US
official
* Sanctioned Chinese trader still sending missile
supplies-official
* Supplies don't contravene interim nuclear deal, but breach
UN curbs
* Large missile programme serves in part as deterrent to
foes
(Adds Chinese trader, China policy, Beijing reaction)
By William Maclean
DUBAI, March 16 Iran has pursued a longstanding
effort to buy banned components for its nuclear and missile
programmes in recent months, a U.S. official said, a period when
it struck an interim deal with major powers to limit its
disputed atomic activity.
Vann Van Diepen, principal deputy assistant secretary of
state for international security and non-proliferation, added
that a Chinese businessman indicted in the United States in 2009
over sales of missile parts to Iran continued to supply such
items despite U.S. pressure on China to tighten export controls.
Reuters was unable to reach the Chinese businessman,
identified as Li Fangwei and also known as Karl Lee, for
comment, as the mobile phone he previously used appeared to be
out of service despite numerous calls made to it.
Contacted by Reuters on Feb 4, 2013, for an earlier story
about his business, Li said he continued to get commercial
inquiries from Iran but only for legitimate merchandise. Li said
his metals company, LIMMT, had stopped selling to Iran once the
United States began sanctioning the firm several years ago.
In Beijing on Monday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman
Hong Lei told a daily news briefing that China was very clear in
its stance on non-proliferation and seriously fulfilled its
obligations to U.N. resolutions about export controls.
"As for individuals, we will investigate and deal with in
accordance with the law those who break the law and rules," Hong
added at Monday's briefing, without elaborating.
Such trade would breach a 2006 U.N. embargo banning the
provision by any nation to Iran of materials related to its
nuclear and missile development work.
Western experts say such low-profile procurement efforts by
Iran date back many years, perhaps decades in the case of its
nuclear activity.
In November last year Iran and six world powers struck a
breakthrough agreement providing for Tehran to curb its most
sensitive atomic activity in exchange for some limited easing of
sanctions damaging its economy.
The deal took effect on Jan. 20 and U.N. nuclear inspectors
have verified that Iran has suspended higher-grade uranium
enrichment, with the powers reciprocating by relaxing some
sanctions.
Asked if he had seen a change in Iranian procurement
behaviour in the past six to 12 months, a period that has seen a
cautious thaw in U.S.-Iranian relations after decades of
hostility, Van Diepen replied: "The short answer is no.
"They still continue very actively trying to procure items
for their nuclear programme and missile programme and other
programmes," he said in an interview on Sunday.
"We continue to see them very actively setting up and
operating through front companies, falsifying documentation,
engaging in multiple levels of trans-shipment ... to put more
apparent distance between where the item originally came from
and where it is ultimately going."
Asked for reaction to the allegation, a senior Iranian
official replied: "No comment".
Van Diepen did not say what sort of components Iran had
sought to obtain or which part of a government known for having
competing hardline and moderate factions was responsible.
In the past, Western officials said Iran's elite
Revolutionary Guards and the Defence Ministry - both hotbeds of
opposition to any rapprochement with the West - were believed to
control clandestine nuclear procurement efforts.
Iran denies Western allegations that it has long sought
covertly to develop the means to produce nuclear weapons, saying
its uranium enrichment programme is solely a peaceful endeavour
to yield electricity as well as isotopes for medical treatments.
DETERRENT
In 2009, the New York County District Attorney unsealed a
fraud indictment against Li and LIMMT on suspicion they had used
false names to process payments for sales to Iran through
several U.S. banks. In February 2013, Washington imposed fresh
sanctions on Li for further alleged supplies to Iran.
It is not clear what, if any, steps U.S. officials or their
Chinese counterparts have taken to stop or detain Li based on
those allegations. China has no extradition treaty with
Washington, and so the allegations have never been tested in any
subsequent court proceedings.
An official at Dalian Carbon, a venture listed as a LIMMT
front company by the U.S. Treasury Department in 2009, denied
any wrongdoing when questioned by Reuters about Li Fangwei's
activities.
Security officials who monitor compliance with Western and
U.N. sanctions against Tehran said in 2013 that Dalian Carbon
continued then to be one of many aliases used by LIMMT, the
company the United States accuses of defying sanctions.
On Sunday, a manager at Dalian Carbon, who would only give
his family name as Li, said he did not have Li Fangwei's latest
contact details and had not been in touch with him for a while,
but he added that any allegation that Dalian Carbon had been
supplying Iran with missile parts was not true.
"It's not possible," the manager said, when asked whether
the company was still exporting missile parts to Iran. "What the
Americans say about us is not correct.
"We only produce goods for civil use, steel products ...
I've no idea why the Americans singled us out. There's no way we
could have exported those things to Iran. It's not possible for
us to make missile parts. It's lies."
Van Diepen said Li Fangwei, the businessman, and his network
were still active. He did not give specifics.
"He is one of the top serial proliferators, a major source
of supply for the Iranian missile programme. Unfortunately he
seems to continue to be able to obtain technologies for Iran by
operating in and through Chinese territory," he said.
Washington had repeatedly worked with China to get it to act
against Li, but thus far without result, he said. China had
taken important steps on export control, providing cooperation
in certain cases and installing a national export-control system
that met a lot of international standards. It was really the
implementation of that system that required work, he said.
In 2006, the U.S. Treasury barred Li from the U.S. financial
system for allegedly selling goods with potential military uses
to Iran.
Diplomats have said that Iran is meeting its commitments
under the November deal, under which Iran suspended its
refinement of uranium to 20 percent fissile purity, a short
technical stage away from high, bomb-grade enrichment, and
stopped increasing its capacity to produce low-refined uranium,
among other steps. Uranium forms the core of a nuclear bomb if
enriched to a 90 percent fissile concentration.
The agreement, which has a six-month duration, was designed
to buy time for talks on a final settlement defining the overall
scope of Iran's nuclear work to end fears that it could be
diverted to military ends.
Iran has one of the biggest missile programmes in the Middle
East, regarding such weapons as an important deterrent and
retaliatory force against U.S. and other adversaries - primarily
Gulf Arabs - in the region in the event of war.
Van Diepen said that while there was no direct link between
the level of Iranian illicit procurement and the negotiations on
a settlement to the nuclear dispute, "obviously if the
negotiations succeed then there should therefore be a
corresponding decrease in Iranian proliferation activity
(Additional reporting by Ben Blanchard in Beijing, Parisa
Hafezi in Ankara and Fredrik Dahl in Vienna, editing by Mark
Heinrich)