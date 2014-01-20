ANKARA Jan 20 Iran has suspended its higher-grade enrichment of uranium at its Natanz nuclear plant under a landmark deal with world powers, an Iranian official told state television on Monday.

Under the pact reached in Geneva in November, Iran was to shelve enrichment to 20 percent fissile concentration - a level taking it closer to the capability to yield fuel for a nuclear weapon - in return for a relaxation of some economic sanctions imposed over its disputed nuclear activity.

"The suspension of 20 percent enrichment has started at the Natanz plant and the International Atomic Energy Agency inspectors are going to the Fordow plant," state TV quoted the deputy head of Iran's Atomic Energy Organisation, Behrouz Kamalvandi, as saying. (Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Mark Heinrich)