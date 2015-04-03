BEIRUT, April 3 Syria on Friday welcomed the outcome of talks on Iran's nuclear programme, saying a framework deal Tehran struck with world powers on Thursday was the result of efforts by Iran to ease geopolitical tensions.

"Syria welcomes the statement issued on the discussions," state television quoted a foreign ministry source as saying.

The source said Syria "considers that this framework agreement will be followed by positive steps and will be another contribution by Iran ... to ease tensions in the region and the world." (Reporting by Oliver Holmes; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)