BEIRUT, April 3 Syria on Friday welcomed the
outcome of talks on Iran's nuclear programme, saying a framework
deal Tehran struck with world powers on Thursday was the result
of efforts by Iran to ease geopolitical tensions.
"Syria welcomes the statement issued on the discussions,"
state television quoted a foreign ministry source as saying.
The source said Syria "considers that this framework
agreement will be followed by positive steps and will be another
contribution by Iran ... to ease tensions in the region and the
world."
