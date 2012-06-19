Glencore to buy Rio Tinto's stake in Coal & Allied for $2.55 bln
June 9 Miner and trader Glencore Plc said on Friday it had submitted a proposal to buy Australian miner Rio Tinto's stake in Coal & Allied Industries Ltd for $2.55 billion in cash.
MOSCOW, June 19 Iran and world powers failed to resolve differences over Tehran's nuclear programme on Tuesday and agreed to a technical follow-up meeting in Istanbul on July 3, European Union foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton said.
Ashton, who led the delegation representing the United States, China, Russia, France, Britain and Germany at two days of talks in Moscow, told reporters significant differences remained between the two sides. (Reporting by Justyna Pawlak, Writing by Timothy Heritage)
WASHINGTON, June 9 U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Friday urged Saudi Arabia and other Gulf states to ease their blockade against Qatar, saying it was causing unintended humanitarian consequences and affecting the U.S.-led fight against Islamic State.