MOSCOW, June 19 Iran and world powers failed to resolve differences over Tehran's nuclear programme on Tuesday and agreed to a technical follow-up meeting in Istanbul on July 3, European Union foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton said.

Ashton, who led the delegation representing the United States, China, Russia, France, Britain and Germany at two days of talks in Moscow, told reporters significant differences remained between the two sides. (Reporting by Justyna Pawlak, Writing by Timothy Heritage)