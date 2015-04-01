LAUSANNE, Switzerland, March 31 It is not
correct to say that an agreement has been reached on all key
issues in the Iran nuclear negotiations between Tehran and six
world powers, a diplomat close to the talks said on Wednesday.
"It's not true," the diplomat said on condition of
anonymity.
Negotiators have been working for a week in the Swiss city
of Lausanne to get a preliminary framework accord that would
form the basis of a long-term agreement with Iran aimed at
ending Tehran's 12-year nuclear standoff with the West. The
deadline for a long-term deal is June 30.
