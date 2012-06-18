EDITORS' NOTE: Reuters and other foreign media are subject to Iranian restrictions on leaving the office to report, film or take pictures in Tehran. A security officer stands next to a banner hung on the entrance of the Uranium Conversion Facility (UCF), before a ceremony to... REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl/Files

Iran enters the latest round of talks with world powers about its nuclear activities on Monday, to address the West's concerns its uranium enrichment activities are part of a weapons programme, something Tehran denies.

Here are details about the process of uranium enrichment:

* WHY IS URANIUM ENRICHED?:

- Uranium is found naturally in a variety of forms. The atoms of the element - chemical symbol U - have 92 protons but they can have varying numbers of neutrons, creating different isotopes with varying properties.

- U-235, a designation formed from the sum of 92 protons plus 143 neutrons, is the isotope prized for reactors and bombs - but it makes up only 0.7 percent of mined uranium, nearly all of which is the heavier U-238, with three extra neutrons.

- To generate electricity, the concentration of U-235 must be increased to between 3 and 5 percent. It must be refined to levels above 80 percent to create the core of an atom bomb.

* TECHNOLOGIES:

- The two most popular production techniques require uranium, in a processed form known as "yellow cake", to be converted into a gas called uranium hexafluoride (UF-6) before enrichment.

* DIFFUSION METHOD:

- When gaseous uranium hexafluoride is pumped through a porous barrier, the lighter molecules formed with U-235 atoms traverse the pores at a quicker rate those bearing U-238. This is like smaller grains of sand passing through a sieve more easily than larger ones. The process has to be repeated about 1,400 times to get U-235 at a concentration of 3 percent of the UF-6.

* CENTRIFUGE METHOD:

- Used by Iran. Like the diffusion process, the centrifuge method exploits the slight difference in mass between U-235 and U-238. Uranium hexafluoride gas is fed into a cylindrical centrifuge. It spins at supersonic speeds, causing the heavier U-238 to move towards the cylinder's outer edge while U-235 collects around the centre. By separating the outer and inner layers and repeating the process many times the concentration of U-235 in the mixture is increased.

* IRAN'S ENRICHMENT PROGRESS:

- Iran started enriching uranium to 20 percent purity of U-235 in 2010 after talks broke down on a nuclear fuel swap - under which other countries would have supplied the higher-grade fuel Iran wants for a medical research reactor. The technical leap required to enrich to 90 percent in order to build weapons is considerably reduced once engineers have been able to reach 20 percent purity, hence Iran's new expertise in 20 percent enrichment was particularly alarming to its adversaries.

- Iran said in June 2011 it would start transferring 20- percent enrichment work to Fordow, a facility buried underground that was first revealed only in September 2009 - and that it would increase the production capacity by three times. Iran says it needs to enrich uranium to 20 percent purity for a medical research reactor.

- The previously secret, underground Fordow site increased fears in Israel and its Western allies that Iran might soon be able to make bomb-grade uranium out of reach of any air strikes.

- In February, Tehran proclaimed advances in nuclear know-how, including new centrifuges able to enrich uranium much faster. The advances involved a new line of uranium enrichment centrifuges and the loading of its first domestically produced batch of fuel into the medical research reactor that is expected to soon run out of imported stocks.

- The IAEA reported last month that environmental samples taken in February at Fordow showed the presence of particles with enrichment levels of up to 27 percent. That is above the 20 percent enrichment level Iran has declared at the site, and takes it across the line from low-enriched to high-enriched uranium.

Sources: Reuters/ Uranium Information Centre www.uic.com/ Nuclear Policy Research Institute www.nuclearpolicy.org/ISIS

(Reporting by David Cutler, London Editorial Reference Unit)