Baghdad rejects Kurds' move to press for independence unilaterally
BAGHDAD, June 9 The Iraqi government would reject any move by Kurdish regional authorities to press unilateraly for independence, a government spokesman said on Friday in Baghdad.
MOSCOW, June 18 Talks on Iran's nuclear programme on Monday were difficult and included a tense exchange of views, a European Union spokesman said.
"We had an intense and tough exchange of views," said Michael Mann, a spokesman for EU policy chief Catherine Ashton, who is leading six global powers at the talks in Moscow.
(Reporting by Justyna Pawlak; Writing by Steve Gutterman)
BAGHDAD, June 9 The Iraqi government would reject any move by Kurdish regional authorities to press unilateraly for independence, a government spokesman said on Friday in Baghdad.
BAKU, June 9 Azeri Energy Minister Natig Aliyev died on Friday, a day after being transferred to hospital in Istanbul for treatment for a heart complaint, Azeri news agency APA-Economics reported.